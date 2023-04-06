Roundup: LSU vice president / Laine Hardy / Mortgage rates 

Economic development: LSU has named Robert Twilley the vice president for research and economic development, pending approval by the LSU Board of Supervisors. Twilley has been serving as interim vice president since October 2022, and is widely known as an expert in the field of coastal and environmental sciences. See the announcement.

Diversion program: American Idol winner Laine Hardy, who could have faced up to 10 years in prison after being accused last year of bugging a former girlfriend’s LSU dorm room, could avoid jail time and have his record scrubbed clean as part of a pretrial diversion program. East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore told USA Today Network that the decision to offer Hardy a chance to enter the alternative program was done after consulting with the victim and her family. Read the full story from USA Today Network.

Still falling: The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate dipped for the fourth straight week, a good sign for potential homebuyers and a real estate market that’s been mostly cold since the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates more than a year ago. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported this morning that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate dipped to 6.28% from 6.32% the previous week. The average rate last year at this time was 4.72%. Read more.

Editor’s note: Daily Report will not be published on Friday, April 7. Daily Report will return Monday, April 9. Have a safe and happy holiday.