Roundup: LSU tailgating policy / Driftwood LNG / Google settlement  

Yes, you can grill: LSU says it will allow outdoor cooking on campus this weekend as tailgaters gather for Saturday night’s football game. The university previously had banned the practice, given drought conditions. However, the Office of The Louisiana Fire Marshal changed its rules Wednesday afternoon, allowing Louisiana residents to resume outdoor cooking, prompting LSU to make the change. WAFB-TV has the latest.

Permit battle: Environmentalists opposed to the planned Driftwood liquified natural gas terminal and pipeline in southwest Louisiana lost a court battle Wednesday over a federal permit for the project. The Sierra Club and the Healthy Gulf organization had asked an appeals court in New Orleans to review and vacate the permit granted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Driftwood project. Read the full story.

App store monopoly: All 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico have reached an agreement in principle with Google to settle a lawsuit filed in 2021 over the tech giant’s alleged monopolistic control of app distribution for the software that runs most of the world’s cellphones. The agreement, cited in a court filing reached Tuesday, is subject to approval by the plaintiffs’ attorneys general and the board of directors of Google’s parent company, execution of an agreement, and court approval. Read more.