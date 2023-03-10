Roundup: LSU student health / Gonzales roundabouts / Silicon Valley Bank

Honors college: The LSU Student Health Center and the LSU Ogden Honors College are partnering on a new mental health initiative to provide honors students with access to a mental health professional at the college’s French House building. Julie Hupperich, executive director of the LSU Student Health Center, says the move follows national trends. Read more about the initiative from LSU.

$29M project: The Department of Transportation and Development is planning a $29 million project to install two roundabouts near the Tanger Outlet Mall in Gonzales, WBRZ-TV reports. The new roundabouts will go in at the intersections of La. 30 and Interstate 10 westbound, La. 30 at I-10 eastbound, and La. 30 at St. Landry Avenue. Read more.

Financial failure: The U.S rushed to seize the assets of Silicon Valley Bank after a run on the bank caused the largest failure of a financial institution since Washington Mutual during the height of the financial crisis more than a decade ago. Silicon Valley, the nation’s 16th-largest bank, failed after depositors hurried to withdraw their money this week as anxiety over the bank’s situation spread. Read the full story.