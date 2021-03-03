Roundup: LSU sexual misconduct / Google ads / Louisiana Fish Fry

Findings: A report compiled by a third-party law firm on the university’s handling of sexual assault and violence cases will be made public Friday, WAFB-TV reports. Husch Blackwell, the law firm hired by LSU to review how it has handled cases involving sexual misconduct in recent years, will present its findings as well as analysis of the university’s Title IX policies and procedures to the LSU Board Of Supervisors at 10 a.m. Friday. LSU interim president Tom Galligan and other administrators will hold a news conference following the meeting. See the full story.

Sea change: Google plans to stop selling ads based on individuals’ browsing across multiple websites, a change that could hasten upheaval in the digital advertising industry, The Wall Street Journal reports. Google’s parent company, Alphabet, said this morning that it plans next year to stop using or investing in tracking technologies that uniquely identify web users as they move from site to site across the internet. The decision, coming from the world’s biggest digital-advertising company, could help push the industry away from the use of such individualized tracking, which has come under increasing criticism from privacy advocates and faces scrutiny from regulators. Read the full story.

Salt-free seasonings: Baton Rouge-based Louisiana Fish Fry Products today announced the launch of Boil Boosters, a new line of salt-free seafood seasoning blends designed to work in conjunction with existing boil seasoning blends to enhance the flavor of boiled seafood. The new product comes just a week after the company filed two advance notices with state economic officials regarding planned expansions. See the announcement.