Roundup: LSU scandal / US home sales / Eviction ban

Cassidy weighs in: U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy says former LSU President F. King Alexander and former football coach Les Miles are paying an appropriate price for their roles in LSU’s escalating sexual harassment and assault scandall, The News Star reports. “I think the responsibility needs to rise to the top, not settle to the bottom,” Cassidy said during a conference call with reporters. “If both were at the university now we could fire them both.” Read the full story.

Drop-off: Sales of new homes plunged 18.2% in February as severe winter weather in many parts of the country and a lack of supply took a toll on the housing industry. Sales of single-family homes dropped to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 775,000 last month, the Commerce Department reported this morning, the slowest sales pace since May of last year. Every region of the country experienced a drop-off in sales. The median price of a new home sold in February was $349,400, up 5.3% from a year ago. See the report.

Moratorium extension: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may be moving to extend the national eviction moratorium that has been in effect since September and is now scheduled to expire at the end of March, CNBC reports. The CDC has sent a proposal to the Office of Management and Budget for regulatory review, which experts say indicates that the health agency is taking steps to keep the protection in place as millions of Americans remain behind on their rent. Read the full story.