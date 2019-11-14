Roundup: LSU sales students compete / Hair braiding suit continues / New Mustang  

Bronze medal: A team from the LSU Professional Sales Institute finished third at the International Collegiate Sales Competition last week, finishing behind UT-Dallas and UT-Houston among 80 colleges participating., LSU announced. The tournament-style competition put participating universities in the position to earn points in a series of events.

Forward motion: A lawsuit aiming to eliminate Louisiana’s hair braiding permit requirement will continue to trial after a judge struck down the State Board of Cosmetology’s motion to dismiss, USA Today reports. The lawsuit, filed this summer, claims the process to obtain a hair braiding permit in the state is unconstitutionally rigorous and obstructs those who offer natural or African hair braiding services, a cultural skill often learned for free and passed down generationally. The state requires 500 hours of training at a cosmetology school to obtain the permit, which costs between $10,000 and $20,000 and prohibits applicants from braiding professionally while in school. Read the full story.

Vroom vroom: Ford Motor Co will use the Mustang name, previously reserved for the famous muscle car, for an electric sport utility vehicle that customers in the United States, Canada and Europe can start ordering on Nov. 17, Reuters reports. Ford confirmed its new electric SUV will be called the Mustang Mach-E ahead of a debut event scheduled for Los Angeles on Sunday. Until now, the Mustang name has been used only on a line of sporty coupes associated with Detroit’s 1960s muscle car era. Read the full story.