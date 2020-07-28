Roundup: LSU research / Fed extension / Alzheimer’s   

COVID-19 studies: Last year, the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine launched the Center for Lung Biology and Disease with more than $11.5 million in funding over five years from the National Institutes of Health. Now, LSU’s scientists are studying how asthma, smoking, and pneumonia make COVID-19 worse in patients and contribute to secondary infections. Read the full announcement from LSU.

Lending: The U.S. Federal Reserve announced today it will extend several of its lending facilities through the end of the year as the central bank continues to dial back expectations on how quickly the U.S. economy will recover from the pandemic, Reuters reports.The extensions apply to those facilities that were due to expire on or around Sept. 30, and that were designed to keep credit flowing to businesses and households to stave off long-term harm to the economy. Read the full story.

New research: An experimental blood test was highly accurate at distinguishing people with Alzheimer’s disease from those without it in several studies, boosting hopes that there soon may be a simple way to help diagnose this most common form of dementia. Alzheimer’s is usually diagnosed through neurological tests or invasive, expensive scans, so a simple blood test that could be done in a family doctor’s office would be a big advance. Read the full story.