Roundup: LSU receives $9.3M / Family services audit / Crawfish season

Collaboration: The U.S. military has awarded LSU $9.3 million to help the military prepare to deal with climate-related problems such as flooding and rising seas, the university said in a news release. The money will be given out over the next four years and is part of a collaboration between LSU, the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center’s Environmental Laboratory and the University of Delaware, the university said. LSU will use computer modeling techniques and engineering to help the military improve the resilience of its military facilities now and in the future. Read the full story.

Ongoing issues: A recent analysis of Louisiana’s Department of Children and Family Services’ financial records revealed a flaw that the state auditor’s office says has been a continuing problem for the department, WBRZ-TV reports. According to the state auditor, DCFS did not follow up to ensure that individuals who were able to receive cash from a special program were actually fulfilling the requirements necessary to receive such funds. Read the full story.

Early start: Because of already high demand, some area restaurants are already boiling crawfish, just one week after New Year’s, WAFB-TV reports. And restaurant workers are hopeful that this is a sign that we’re getting back to some sense of normalcy. Eric Geloneck, general manager at Sammy’s Grill on Highland Road, says his phone has been ringing off the hook with patrons asking about crawfish. Read the full story.