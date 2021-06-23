Roundup: LSU program / Rural revitalization / Fletcher-FranU agreement

Security training: LSU Online and Continuing Education in collaboration with the LSU National Center for Biomedical Research and Training/Academy of Counter-Terrorist Education, today announced it will now offer a first-of-its-kind homeland security specialist program. This online program was designed for law enforcement officers as well as public and private sector safety agents involved in security. See the announcement.

Recommendations: The governor’s office today released the Advisory Council on Rural Revitalization’s Strategic Plan Report. The council, created in February 2020, aims to identify and solve problems faced by Louisiana’s rural communities. The report lists four recommendations to improve life in rural Louisiana: expanding broadband access, improving infrastructure, developing and expanding workforce training and higher education opportunities, and maintaining and expanding agriculture centers in the state’s university systems. See the report.

Transfer students: Fletcher Technical Community College and Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University today announced they are entering a transfer articulation agreement that will allow students from Fletcher to transfer their credits to FranU’s programs. Specifically, the agreement will let Fletcher students transfer into FranU’s bachelors of business administration, health administration, health sciences and nursing programs.