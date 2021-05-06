Roundup: LSU president search / Digital vaccine cards / US productivity 

Final three: The LSU Board of Supervisors is meeting today to discuss the three final candidates for the university’s next president. During the meeting, each candidate will be allotted 90 minutes for presentation and questions from the board followed by a short break. See the board agenda.

ICYMI: Louisiana is offering residents the ability to show digital proof of their coronavirus vaccinations on their cellphones. Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday announced that the new feature is available on the LA Wallet mobile app, the state’s voluntary digital license application. The effort to make it easier for people to prove their coronavirus vaccine status comes as state lawmakers consider measures that would prohibit requiring proof of immunization against COVID-19 to enter state-owned or state-financed buildings and facilities. Read the full story.

Rebound: U.S. productivity posted a sharp rebound between January and March after falling in the previous quarter. Labor costs declined slightly. Productivity increased at an annual rate of 5.4% in the first quarter, recovering from a 3.8% rate of decline in the fourth quarter of last year, the Labor Department reported this morning. Labor costs fell at a 0.3% rate in the first quarter following a 5.6% jump in the fourth. See the report.