Roundup: LSU online training / Twitter buyout / Standard of living

Product management: National tech education provider Fullstack Academy and LSU today announced the launch of a new product management boot camp. The 12-week, online curriculum is designed to train professionals on the skills needed to fill over 10,000 product management job postings in the Baton Rouge area in just 25 weeks. Read more.

Musk renews offer: Trading in shares of Twitter halted today after the stock spiked on reports that Elon Musk would proceed with his $44 billion deal to buy the company after months of legal battles. For a second time, Musk offered to buy the San Francisco company at $54.20 per share, after backing out the first time. Read the full story.

New survey: More than half of Americans believe it’s unlikely that younger people today will have better lives than their parents, according to a new poll from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Most of those polled say that raising a family and owning a home are important to them, but more than half say those goals are harder to achieve now. Read more.