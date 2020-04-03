Roundup: LSU Online / Investors see opportunities / Movie releases  

Tech skills: Responding to a spike in demand for cybersecurity and coding professionals in Louisiana and surrounding regions, Fullstack Academy announced it has launched “live online” boot camps with LSU’s Online & Continuing Education department. Designed for early-career or experienced professionals, the new part-time, “live online” 26-week boot camps will teach skills to students seeking in-demand tech jobs. Read the full announcement.

Cash infusions: The recent misfortune of American businesses is creating new money-making opportunities for hedge funds and private equity firms, big investors that have been relatively unscathed by the pandemic, The New York Times reports. These firms are plotting strategies to extend high-interest loans to companies, especially smaller, already troubled ones that banks have largely shunned over the past decade. Read the full story.

Hollywood shake-up: The Walt Disney Co. overhauled its release schedule today by moving the dates of half a dozen Marvel movies, announcing a new one for the live-action adaptation of Mulan and pushing one movie, Artemis Fowl, to Disney Plus, in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Read the full story.