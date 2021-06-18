Roundup: LSU Olympian / ExxonMobil / Tax assessor allowance

Top swimmer: LSU sophomore Brooks Curry on Thursday became the first American swimmer from LSU to qualify for the U.S. Olympic team, WAFB-TV reports. Curry placed fourth in the 100-meter men’s freestyle final of the Olympic trials. He will be the first LSU swimmer to participate in the men’s 100-meter freestyle since Jamaican Sion Brinn, who competed in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. Read the full story.

Unit restarted: ExxonMobil Corp restarted the small crude distillation unit at its 502,500-barrel-per-day Baton Rouge refinery on Thursday, following a month of work, Reuters reports. An ExxonMobil spokesperson declined to discuss the status of specific units at the Baton Rouge refinery. However, the 90,000-bpd PSLA-8 crude distillation unit was shut on May 18 for planned maintenance scheduled to last at least 30 days. PSLA-8 is one of four such units at the Baton Rouge refinery, which is ExxonMobil’s second-largest in the U.S. Read the full story.

Money for vehicles: Louisiana’s tax assessors can now give themselves car allowances up to 15% of their salaries, under a bill signed into law by Gov. John Bel Edwards that will authorize the parish officials to pocket an extra $20,000 or more annually. Lawmakers say that assessors earn between $135,000 and $172,000 annually. A 15% vehicle allowance could reach $20,000 to $26,000 a year. The dollars for the vehicle payments will come from assessors’ existing budgets. A nonpartisan fiscal analysis estimated the car allowances could cost taxpayers across the state more than $1 million a year.