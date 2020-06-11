Roundup: LSU library / Historic season / US wholesale prices 

Name change: A library at LSU named after a former school president who advocated for segregation will be renamed, school administrators and black student leaders announced Wednesday. The change is pending the approval of the LSU Board of Supervisors, which is scheduled to meet June 19. Read the full story.

Plate honors Tigers: Gov. John Bel Edwards has authorized a license plate honoring the LSU football team’s historic 2019 season. Edwards signed HB765, authored by the late Rep. Reggie Bagala, R-Cut Off, into law during a private ceremony Wednesday, WAFB-TV reports. Bagala died from complications from COVID-19 on April 9. The ceremony was attended by Bagala’s family, LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron, and Athletic Director Scott Woodward. Read the full story.

Food and energy: U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.4% in May, led by gains in the cost of food and energy. The Labor Department said this morning that its Producer Price Index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach the consumer, showed an increase after three straight months of declines. Those declines had reflected in part the steep drop in demand caused by government-ordered shutdowns to deal with the coronavirus. Read the full story.