Roundup: LSU Law symposium / Amazon health care / Orphaned wells 

Energy issues: The LSU Journal for Energy Law & Resources will present its annual symposium virtually on Friday, with legal scholars from across the country discussing recent actions taken by Congress and the effect on the energy sector. The “Congressional Action in the Energy Transition” symposium will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. via Zoom, and focus on issues related to offshore oil drilling, offshore wind development, carbon capture and storage, and environmental social governance. Get more information about the symposium here.

Drug prescriptions: Amazon is adding a prescription drug discount program to its growing health care business. The retail giant said this morning that it will launch RxPass, a subscription service for customers who have Prime memberships. Amazon said customers will pay $5 a month to fill as many prescriptions as they need from a list of about 50 generic medications. Read more.

Abandoned oil sites: The federal government is establishing an office dedicated to cleaning up abandoned oil and gas sites, a move that Louisiana officials say will likely speed the process of tackling the state’s growing “orphan” well problem, reports KTBS News. The U.S. Interior Department announced last week that the new Orphan Wells Program Office would ensure the “effective, accountable and efficient” spending of the $4.7 billion the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act aims to pour into the plugging of abandoned wells. Read more.