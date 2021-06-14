Roundup: LSU lakes project / BRAC / Girl Scouts

Open house: The University Lakes Project team is holding a public open house event at BREC’s Baton Rouge Gallery in City Park at 6 p.m. The meeting will include an explanation of the project goals and current status and the public will be able to submit ideas and concerns. Get more information here.

Legislation: Substantial progress was achieved in nearly every component of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber’s legislative agenda during the session that wrapped last week. According to a BRAC statement, the 2021 regular session of the Louisiana Legislature was a clear success for economic development in the Capital Region, perhaps more than in any legislative session of recent history if the bills passed become law. Read the chamber’s 2021 legislative wrap-up.

Cookie glut: The Girl Scouts have an unusual problem this year: 15 million boxes of unsold cookies. The 109-year-old organization says the coronavirus—not thinner demand for Thin Mints—is the main culprit. As the pandemic wore into the spring selling season, many troops nixed their traditional cookie booths for safety. The Girl Scouts normally sell around 200 million boxes of cookies per year, or around $800 million worth, but this year there are around 15 million boxes of cookies left over. Read the full story.