Roundup: LSU job fair / State House race / Mortgage applications 

Recruiting opportunity: LSU’s Olinde Career Center is hosting a career fair April 12 for students from all majors who are searching for full-time, part-time or internship opportunities. Businesses interested in setting up a booth at the fair can get more information here.

Entering fray: Baton Rouge area attorney and Navy veteran Aaron Ellis, a Republican, today announced he will run for the District 95 state representative seat currently held by term-limited Sherman Mack.

Still rising: Total mortgage application volume rose 3% last week compared with the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index. This was the third straight week of increases, However, rates are rising again, which could reduce application volume. Read the full story from CNBC.