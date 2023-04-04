Roundup: LSU-Iowa TV ratings / Department of Corrections / Auto sales 

Record numbers: The NCAA women’s basketball championship game between LSU and Iowa broadcast Sunday on ABC broke numerous TV viewing records. The event peaked at 12.6 million viewers as the title game returned to ESPN’s parent network for the first time since 1995. Read the full story from The Daily Advertiser.

Audit: The Louisiana Department of Corrections overstated savings from 2017 Justice Reinvestment Initiative reforms by more than $200,000 out of about $37.8 million, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office reports. Read more about the audit from The Center Square.

Off the lots: U.S. new-vehicle sales rose 7.5% in the first quarter as supplies improved and sky-high prices eased a bit while the global shortage of computer chips started to wane. But the average auto-loan rate hit 7% during the quarter, leaving open the question of whether automakers will offer reduced rates to keep buyers interested through the rest of the year. Read the full story.