Roundup: LSU highway study / Perkins Rowe festival / US jobs gains 

Research: The LSU Center for Analytics & Research in Transportation Safety has been awarded a $773,504 grant from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to study the causes of commercial motor vehicle crashes. The researchers are working to enhance crash analysis to better assist Louisiana State Police in preventing interstate crashes. Read the full announcement from LSU.

Arts: Perkins Rowe announced today it will be hosting its 10th annual arts festival on Nov. 2 and 3. This free event will feature music, dancing, artists and an interactive mural. The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, a partner of Perkins Rowe Arts Festival is bringing the Baton Rouge Arts Market, featuring a variety of fine arts from local and regional artists. The mural will be created by local artist Ellen Ogden and students of The Emerge Center.

Labor report: U.S. employers added a modest 136,000 jobs in September, enough to help lower the unemployment rate to a new five-decade low of 3.5%, according to the latest report from the Labor Department. But the hiring rate is slowing amid concerns over the trade war with China and a slowing global economy. Read the full report.