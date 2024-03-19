Roundup: LSU gymnastics / DEI rule opposed / Art & Science Museum

Record attendance: The LSU gymnastics team achieved an undefeated home season in 2024 and finished with the highest average attendance in the nation for the second time in program history. LSU finished the regular season with an average attendance of 12,590, marking the highest average in school history. Read more from WAFB-TV.

AG Liz Murrill: A group of 24 state attorneys general—including Louisiana’s Liz Murrill—wrote a letter to the Department of Labor saying its proposed rule promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in the National Apprenticeship program exceeds the department’s authority. They claim the rule promotes racial discrimination in the program. Read more from The Center Square.

New leadership: The Louisiana Art & Science Museum announced Tuesday that Karen Soniat will be its next president and executive director. Soniat currently serves as the associate vice president for institutional advancement, annual giving and membership for The National WWII Museum in New Orleans. Soniat begins her new job in Baton Rouge on May 1. Read more from WBRZ-TV.