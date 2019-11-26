Roundup: LSU gets $400k grant / US consumer confidence dips / StubHub sold to Viagogo

Nuclear research: LSU today announced it has received a $400,000 Fellowship Grant to establish its Expanded Nuclear Science and Engineering Graduate Fellowship Program. The project is part of LSU’s continuous efforts to grow its current nuclear education components, which have experienced a renaissance in recent years with substantial growth in student enrollment and faculty recruitment funded by two NRC Faculty Development Grants. The NRC Fellowship Grant would support at least eight graduate students for four years.

Taking a temperature: U.S. consumer confidence declined for a fourth consecutive month, but it remains elevated compared to previous years. The Conference Board said this morning that its consumer confidence index ticked down to 125.5 in November from October’s 126.1 reading. Consumer confidence is closely watched by economists because spending by those consumers accounts for 70% of economic activity. Read the full report.

Tickets!: San Jose, California-based eBay is selling its StubHub ticketing businesses to Viagogo, a European rival, in a $4 billion deal. The two companies announced the all-cash deal Monday, CBS reports. Once completed, the combined company expects to sell hundreds of tickets each day across more than 70 countries. EBay interim CEO Scott Schenkel said in a news release that the transaction “maximizes long-term value for eBay shareholders” and concluded this was the “best path forward for both eBay and StubHub.” Read the full story.