Roundup: LSU freshman class / I-10 traffic / Google AI 

ACT scores: LSU today announced its current freshman class is the most academically accomplished in the school’s history, with a record-high average ACT score of 26.5, up from 25.5 in Fall 2022. The class also has a record-high GPA of 3.82, compared to 3.78 in Fall 2022. Read more from LSU.

Lane closures: The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will be closing parts of Interstate 10 and Interstate 12 overnights this week as part of the $53 million new College Drive exit project. WAFB-TV has the latest.

Email assistant: Google is introducing Bard, its artificially intelligent chatbot, to other members of Gmail, Maps and YouTube as it seeks ward off competitive threats posed by similar technology run by Open AI and Microsoft. Bard’s expanded capabilities announced today will enable users to allow the chatbot to mine information embedded in their Gmail accounts as well as pull directions from Google Maps and find videos on YouTube. Read more.