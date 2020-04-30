Roundup: LSU Foundation / FAA grants / Kids’ Orchestra 

Layoffs: The LSU Foundation today notified 40 of its approximately140 employees they will be laid off. The workforce reduction, which represents 30% of the foundation’s total, is largely due to the coronavirus crisis and the impact it is having on the economy and charitable giving. But foundation officials say they were planning to downsize even before the pandemic because their needs have changed over the past few years and they have hit certain fundraising benchmarks. Read a recent Daily Report story about the foundation here.

Funds for flights: Airports across the country have been awarded over $1.187 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants. Louisiana is set to receive a total of $27.4 million, according to a news release from the Federal Aviation Administration. See the announcement here.

‘Lean on Me:’ For Worldwide Day of Gratitude today, Kids’ Orchestra of Baton Rouge joined a student-led global movement spearheaded by YOUnison to honor first responders and health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic with a virtual musical tribute. Kids’ Orchestra staff, teaching artists, and students have partnered with several East Baton Rouge Parish musicians to create a special rendition of “Lean on Me” by Bill Withers. Listen to it here.