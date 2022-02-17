Roundup: LSU football / Peloton’s wild ride / Disney communities 

NFL combine: The NFL combine is back this year, and LSU has a large group of players heading to Indianapolis to showcase their talents in front of NFL coaches and scouts, WBRZ-TV reports. Nine Tigers will take to the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. Leading the list as most likely to be drafted first among the LSU contingent are defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. and linebacker Damon Clark. Read the full story.

Spin cycle: Peloton has been on a wild ride, announcing its CEO was stepping down and thousands of jobs would be cut, despite seeing a surge in sales early in the pandemic. The Wall Street Journal produced a video explaining why Peloton became a viral success, and why it’s spinning out now. Watch it here.

Housing developments: Walt Disney is planning to design U.S. residential communities in deals with property developers, capitalizing on fans’ enthusiasm for the brand beyond its theme park and entertainment businesses, Reuters reports. Disney on Wednesday announced its first development: Cotino, a residential community with 1,900 housing units including single-family homes and condominiums in Southern California’s Rancho Mirage. Read the full story.