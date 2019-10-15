Roundup: LSU football analysis / Gubernatorial runoff / ‘Morning Consult’ poll 

Joe Burrow: The New York Times offers its take on the offensive explosion that is LSU football in a new feature looking at how the team has transformed. For years, LSU had been an offensive backwater, a place where championship ambitions often died, and now the football program is back in the national championship conversation. Read the full story.

Debate: Gov. John Bel Edwards has agreed to one televised runoff debate in the Louisiana governor’s race, but his Republican opponent Eddie Rispone hasn’t confirmed he’ll participate. The Oct. 30 TV debate is being planned by Louisiana Public Broadcasting and the Council for A Better Louisiana, and the organizations say conversations are ongoing with Rispone’s campaign about his participation. Read the full story.

Unbothered: The NBA is the latest American brand to test the patience of the Chinese market, and while the league’s initial response to the recent Twitter controversy raised bipartisan hackles in Congress, new Morning Consult polling shows that U.S. consumers are less concerned about corporations’ global role on cultural and social responsibility. The poll found that 56% of U.S. adults hold an unfavorable view of China, and more support U.S. corporations doing business with China than oppose it, but with a 6 percentage-point margin. Read the full report.