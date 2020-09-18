Roundup: LSU fan cutouts / Post-Laura evictions halted / US farm aid 

In spirit: For $50, fans can still be there in the stands in the form of a cardboard cutout, LSU Athletics announced today. All proceeds from the cutouts will be donated to the Victory Fund, which helps support critical areas of need for student athletes. However, orders must be made by Tuesday, Sept. 22, to ensure the cutout is in place for the season opener. Orders made after that date will be ready for the next home game, Oct. 10. The cutouts will be on the lower level of the stadium for the entire season. Fans can pick up their cutouts at the end of the season. Read the full announcement.

Safe, for now: A Louisiana district judge has temporarily blocked the owners of an apartment complex in Lake Charles from evicting residents after Hurricane Laura. Nearly 200 families were threatened with eviction after being forced hundreds of miles from their homes when Laura struck the southwest part of the state. Bill Quigley, an attorney at the College of Law at Loyola University New Orleans, said 191 people who live at the Wilshire Apartment Homes in Lake Charles received letters from their landlord saying they must retrieve their belongings or their property would be put on the street. Read the full story.

Agriculture aid: The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday released details of a second round of COVID-19 aid for farmers, which will pay up to $14 billion to growers of major crops and livestock ranchers, Reuters reports.