Roundup: LSU energy vote / Antitrust lawsuits / Entrepreneur advice

Special meeting: The LSU Board of Supervisors has called a special meeting for Tuesday to vote on entering into contract talks with a vendor to modernize the aging energy system on the main campus. LSU staff has recommended awarding the contract to Canadian-based Enwave Energy over Louisiana Energy Partners, which is owned, in part, by Baton Rouge businessman Jim Bernhard’s company, Bernhard Energy. The Enwave proposal would save LSU nearly $2 million a year more than LAEP’s for 30 years. It is unclear whether the board will follow its staff recommendation.

Last chance?: A new opinion piece from The Washington Post argues that the ongoing lawsuits against Facebook and Google, filed by the attorneys general of dozens of states including Louisiana, are the nation’s last chance to crack down on monopolization. These cases represent a recognition that regulators and judges were asleep at the switch over the past two decades and failed to prevent monopolization in the economy’s fastest-growing sector and a linchpin of American competitiveness. Read the full column.

Lessons learned: Ten years ago, Scott Norton and Mark Ramadan started Sir Kensington’s to change the way America thinks about condiments by zagging when others zigged. After growing the business, which was acquired by Unilever in 2017, they have shared their top 10 lessons from their experiences launching their brand and then selling it, with Fast Company. See the full story here.