Roundup: LSU ends mask mandate / Baton Rouge digital ranking / Industrial production

Fewer COVID cases: LSU announced today that it’s immediately scrapping its indoor mask mandate and other coronavirus restrictions for on-campus events, as the state is seeing the lowest COVID-19 hospitalizations and new cases since the earliest days of the pandemic. LSU President William Tate says the decision to end the mask requirement and other COVID-19 rules for on-campus events was made in consultation with the university’s health advisory committee, which includes doctors, infectious disease experts and others. The school will continue its current quarantine protocols for exposure to COVID-19, its wastewater testing for traces of an outbreak and its regular required testing for unvaccinated people on campus, Tate says. Read more.

Digital city: The Center for Digital Government has named Baton Rouge a Top 10 Digital City, marking the seventh consecutive year Baton Rouge has ranked among the top digital cities in the U.S., Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced today. Baton Rouge ranked seventh among mid-sized cities in the 2021 Digital Cities Survey. See the list.

Rebound: U.S. industrial production rebounded in October as automakers, stung by supply chain problems, posted strong increases and the adverse effects from Hurricane Ida faded. Industrial production rose 1.6% last month after a 1.3% plunge in September, the Federal Reserve reported this morning. The gain was double what had been expected. See the report.