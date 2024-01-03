Roundup: LSU defensive shake-up / Offshore wind / Fed minutes 

Coaching staff changes: LSU has parted ways with defensive coordinator Matt House and three other members of its football coaching staff. House, who has a Super Bowl title on his resume, joined Brian Kelly’s coaching staff in 2021. Read the full story from WAFB-TV.

Turbines spinning: For the first time in the U.S., turbines are sending electricity to the grid from the sites of two large offshore wind farms. The joint owners of the Vineyard Wind project announced today the first electricity from one turbine at what will be a 62-turbine wind farm off Massachusetts, while Danish wind energy developer Ørsted’s first turbine is sending electricity from its farm east of Montauk Point, New York. Read more.

Looking ahead: The Federal Reserve’s policymakers concluded last month that inflationary pressures were easing and that the job market was cooling. In response, the officials chose to leave the Fed’s key interest rate unchanged for the third straight time and signaled that they expected to cut rates three times in 2024. Read more about their predictions.