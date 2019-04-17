Roundup: LSU closing streets / School finance bill blocked / Trade deficit falls

Tailgate drill: LSU says some streets and parking lots will be closed Thursday for a large-scale training drill involving multiple agencies. Vehicles in the listed areas after 6 a.m. will be towed. The drill will take place mainly on Fieldhouse Drive and North Stadium Drive, with a tailgating scenario. The streets and parking lots will be closed to pedestrians and vehicles from about 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. People who usually park in the lots must find space elsewhere. See a map of affected streets here.

Snagged: House Republicans blocked passage Tuesday of a $3.8 billion Louisiana public school financing formula, supporting its teacher pay raises but objecting to a separate boost for school districts. In a 9-5 party-line vote, the House Education Committee refused the proposal submitted by Louisiana’s top school board for the 2019-20 year. Instead, lawmakers asked the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education to strip out $39 million of the $140 million increase. Read the full story.

Narrowing: The U.S. trade deficit fell for the second straight month in February, and the politically sensitive deficit in the trade of goods with China narrowed. The Commerce Department said Wednesday that the gap between the goods and services that the U.S. sells and what it buys from the rest of the world dropped 3.4% to $49.4 billion in February, the lowest since June. The deficit had slid 14.6% in January. Exports climbed 1.1% to $209.7 billion on a surge in shipments of civilian aircraft, passenger cars and medicine. Imports rose 0.2% to $259.1 billion. Read the full story.