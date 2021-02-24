Roundup: LSU classes / Vaccine sites / US home sales

Back to school: LSU interim president Tom Galligan expects most classes to be in-person this fall, according to a recent announcement. “Assuming that vaccinations proceed as expected, we anticipate that by fall, we will be able to operate the way we did before the onset of the pandemic,” Galligan writes. See the announcement.

Vaccination location: Walmart is hosting two COVID-19 vaccination sites beginning this week in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to an announcement from the mayor’s office. Insurance is not required and there is no cost to receive the vaccine. Eligible individuals should schedule an appointment online. See if you’re eligible to receive the vaccine here.

Demand increases: Demand for new homes in the U.S. surged 4.3% in January with the housing market still one of the strongest segments of the economy. Last month’s increase pushed sales of new homes to an adjusted annual rate of 923,000, the Commerce Department reported this morning. That’s much stronger than the 855,000 that economists were expecting. December’s new home sales figure was revised higher as well, from 842,000, to 885,000. Sales of new homes are now 19.3% higher than they were last year at this time. Read the full report.