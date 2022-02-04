Roundup: LSU chemist / Truck driver shortage / Gasoline prices 

Cancer research: An LSU chemist and her research team have discovered a promising new treatment for triple-negative breast cancer, an aggressive form of breast cancer with limited treatment options. LSU chemistry assistant professor Fatima Rivas and her research partner from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine identified a natural product from a certain type of mushroom and used it to create a new drug to treat the aggressive cancer. See LSU’s announcement.

Recruiting campaign: The Louisiana Workforce Commission is launching a program to help combat the nationwide truck driver shortage. The “Drive Your Future” training grant offers those who qualify a chance to participate in a five-week apprenticeship that, if completed, will result in the student obtaining a commercial driver’s license, WBRZ-TV reports. The program is free to students as the LWC pays for classes at accredited truck driving schools. Read more.

Still climbing: Gas prices rose to the highest level in more than seven years today, on the heels of the U.S. oil benchmark topping $90 per barrel for the first time since 2014, CNBC reports. The national average for a gallon of gas stood at $3.423 this afternoon, according to AAA, slightly surpassing the prior high-water mark of $3.422 from Nov. 8. Today’s price means consumers are now paying the most at the pump since Sept. 10, 2014. The national average stood at $2.14 a year ago. Read more.