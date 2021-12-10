Roundup: LSU chemical spill / US deficit / Office space

Cleanup: A small chemical spill discovered inside a building at LSU prompted a brief scare on campus this afternoon. Around noon, the university posted that a “potentially hazardous” spill was reported at the LSU Life Sciences building. An LSU spokesperson told WBRZ-TV that the building had been evacuated and the spill—which ended up being a gallon of acetone—was cleaned. Read more.

Revenues rise: The U.S. budget deficit totaled $356.4 billion in the first two months of the budget year, down 17% from the same period a year ago as a sharp jump in government revenues offset a smaller increase in spending. In its monthly budget report, the Treasury Department said this morning that the government’s deficit in October and November was $72.9 billion below the deficit during the same two months last year. The government’s budget year starts on Oct. 1. Read more.

For sale: A 5,082-square-foot, two-story brick office building on Jamestown Avenue off College Drive is for sale. The building, listed by Beaux Box Commercial Real Estate, is furnished and includes audio-video equipment and a 30-station call center. The property is listed at $650,000.