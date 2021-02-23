Roundup: LSU board meeting / FEMA funds / Police reforms

Energy deal: The LSU Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting at 4:30 this afternoon, at which the board is expected to announce that the two entities competing for a lucrative energy services deal for the main Baton Rouge campus have reached an agreement to share the contract, as previously reported by Daily Report. Sources familiar with the situation confirmed that Louisiana Energy Partners/Tiger Energy Partners, a joint venture with ties to businessman Jim Bernhard, and Enwave Energy, a Toronto-based company that provides energy services to the LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans, have tentatively agreed to share the 30-year contract.

Hurricane Laura: Louisiana and its local governments will have to pay only 10% of the cost of cleanup, fixing roads and public buildings, and other public expenses approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency after Hurricane Laura. FEMA guidelines generally call for state and local governments to pay 25%. But the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said Monday that it has been notified that President Joe Biden ordered an increase in the federal share of public assistance payments. Read the full story.

Qualified immunity: A Louisiana House subcommittee will meet this morning to review a police reform recommendation that would dismantle the qualified immunity that blocks lawsuits against police officers who wrongfully kill or injure citizens. According to Louisiana Illuminator, this is perhaps the most critical of the 18 recommendations being submitted by the Legislature’s Police Training, Screening and De-escalation Task Force. Read the full story about the reform measure.