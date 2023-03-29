Roundup: LSU beer heist / Medicaid enrollment / Basin Bridge speed cameras  

Student arrested: A 19-year-old LSU student was arrested after he and several others were caught on surveillance video carrying several cases of beer they allegedly stole early Sunday morning from Tiger Stadium. Read more about the case from WBRZ-TV.

Falling off rolls: Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration has proposed spending $195.8 million to reach out to Medicaid enrollees and check whether they meet the qualifications for the public health insurance program, during a massive Medicaid disenrollment over the next year. Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.

Coming in 2024: The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says it is planning to install speed cameras on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge in 2024 as part of a multiphase effort to reduce speeding on the roughly 18-mile bridge. The first phases will include new signage notifying drivers of the increased fines. Read the full story from WBRZ-TV.