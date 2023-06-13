Roundup: LSU baseball / Consumer prices / Siegen Lane closures  

College World Series odds: LSU baseball is heading to the College World Series for the first time since 2017, though it marks the 19th time the team has played in the series. The Tigers will face Tennessee on Saturday before facing either Stanford or No. 1 Wake Forest on Monday. Can LSU win it all and deliver the program’s seventh national championship? Here’s why LSU will or won’t, bring another title back to Baton Rouge, according to USA Today Network.

Easing inflation: Consumer prices in the U.S. cooled last month, rising just 0.1% from April to May and extending the past year’s steady easing of inflation. At the same time, some measures of underlying price pressures remained high. Measured year over year, inflation slowed to just 4%—the lowest 12-month figure in over two years and well below April’s 4.9% annual rise. Read more.

Expect delays: Drivers can expect intermittent lane closures on Siegen Lane every day for the rest of the week. According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the lane closures are expected to run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Friday, though at least one lane of travel will remain open. WAFB-TV has the latest.