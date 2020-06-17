Roundup: LSU athlete of the year / Louisiana tax breaks / HUD funds 

Top honor: Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has been named the SEC Roy F. Kramer Male Athlete of the Year by a vote of the league’s athletic directors, Commissioner Greg Sankey announced today. With Burrow claiming the SEC Male Athlete of the Year honors, LSU has now swept the two biggest awards handed out by the league this year. Last month, LSU’s Skylar Mays was named the winner of the McWhorter Award, which is presented to the top scholar-athlete in the league. WAFB-TV has the full story.

ICYMI: The Louisiana House’s tax break debate Tuesday highlighted the chamber’s deepening partisan divisions in the state’s coronavirus response effort. Three of the tax bills won House support and were sent to the Senate. Republicans say the package of multimillion-dollar tax breaks they are pushing will help companies struggling amid the outbreak, while Democrats say the business lobby is taking advantage of the pandemic to unravel curbs placed on ballooning incentive programs in recent years. Read the full story.

Education: The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded the Louisiana Housing Corporation a total of $483,583. The money will be used to help individuals and families access HUD-approved housing counseling that will teach them how to avoid foreclosure and make informed homebuying/rental choices, WBRZ-TV reports. The grants, awarded Tuesday, are meant to support those experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read the full story.