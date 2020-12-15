Roundup: LSU 2021 Hall of Distinction / Remote work / La. Department of Justice 

Live gold: Dr. Louis R. Minsky, a partner at Minksy & Carver Medical Center for Personal Wellness, has been named the 2021 LSU Alumnus of the Year, and Nicole B. Hilton, a founding partner/design architect at Georgia-based Cole Hil was named LSU Young Alumna of the Year. They will be inducted into the 2021 LSU Alumni Association Hall of Distinction this year along with CBS Sports Network TV Director and Baton Rouge resident Mark Grant, B&G Food Enterprises CEO Gregory J. Hamer, LSU Health School of Dentistry Dean Dr. Henry A. Gremillion (posthumous), and Fidelity Bank Senior Vice President Todd G. Schexnayder. Get more information here.

Home to stay: By 2025, 36.2 million Americans will be working remotely, an 87% increase from pre-pandemic levels, CNBC reports, citing Upwork’s “Future of Workforce Pulse Report” released today. The study surveyed 1,000 small business owners, HR managers and CEOs across a wide spectrum of industries nationwide. It was conducted from Oct. 21 to Nov. 7. Read the full story.

On leave: Patrick Magee, director of the criminal division for the Louisiana Department of Justice, is on leave as the agency investigates a complaint about office policy violations. A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office told the WBRZ-TV. Magee is “on leave while an ongoing administrative investigation for potential violation of office policy is conducted.” The agency insinuated a complaint was filed by people who worked with Magee. Read the full story.