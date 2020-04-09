Roundup: LSU 100 deadline / US mortgage rates / BP deal stalled 

Extension: LSU Executive Education today announced that the nomination and application deadline for the 2020 LSU 100: Fastest Growing Tiger Businesses and for the LSU ROARING10: Highest Revenue Generating Tiger Businesses awards has been extended to July 15. Companies must apply each year in order to be considered for either list. See the full criteria for consideration here.

Homebuyers: U.S. long-term mortgage rates were more stable, but slightly lower this week after two weeks of declines. Home-loan rates have been hitting all-time lows, and mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says there’s room for them to move lower. Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year loan was unchanged this week at 3.33%. A year ago the rate stood at 4.12%. Read the full report.

Interrupted: BP PLC’s sale of its Alaskan business is in jeopardy after a group of banks balked at financing the $5.6 billion deal to buyer Hilcorp Energy Co. amid a historic rout of oil and gas prices, The Wall Street Journal reports. A failure to complete the deal would be a blow to BP, which is counting on the transaction to help reduce its debt. Read the full story.