Roundup: Louisiana’s 5th law school / NFL concussion fund fights / 4.9B robocalls in April

On the table: Lawmakers on the House Education Committee today agreed to study the possibility of establishing a Southern University Law Center campus in Shreveport, The News Star reports. Southern Law Center Chancellor John Pierre offered his “full support” of the law school study. The school would be Louisiana’s fifth law school campus. Read the full story.

Reparations: The NFL concussion fund has paid out nearly $500 million in its first two years, but some players’ lawyers say there aren’t enough doctors in the approved network to evaluate dementia claims, continuing the legal battles long after a settlement had been reached. They went to court today to oppose a rule that requires retired players to be tested by doctors within 150 miles of home to prevent “doctor shopping” and suspected fraud. Read the full story.

Ring, ring! The total number of robocalls received nationwide in April was approximately 4.9 billion, robocall blocker YouMail reports. Atlanta once again topped the list of cities with the most robocalls with 190 million robocalls received. However, Washington, D.C. surpassed Baton Rouge for the first time this year as the city with the most robocalls/person with 52 calls per person. See the full report.