Roundup: Louisiana Women Lead / Human Jukebox / Propane shortage

Spring training: Louisiana Women Lead, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization whose mission is to train business-minded women to run for office in Louisiana, is inviting center or right-of-center women interested in running for office to apply for its spring training in March and April. The deadline for applications is Feb. 26, and accepted trainees will be announced March 1. Space is limited. Get more information here.

Inaugural gig: Southern University’s Human Jukebox Marching Band will be featured in President-elect Joe Biden’s inaugural “We Are One” event. The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19. You can watch the event Tuesday night here.

Space heaters: With coronavirus restrictions forcing bars and restaurants to seat customers outside in the dead of winter, many are scrambling to nab erratic supplies of propane that fuel space heaters they’re relying on more than ever to keep people comfortable in the cold. The standard-size tanks, which contain pressurized liquid propane that turns to gas as it’s released, are usually readily available from gas stations, grocery stores or home improvement stores. But that has not been the case lately as high demand has led to sometimes erratic supplies. Read the full story.