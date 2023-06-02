Roundup: Louisiana wages / River study / Restaurant trends  

Thirty-ninth: Louisiana workers made an average of $1,134 per week in the last quarter of 2022, data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows, with wages falling around 0.8% from the same period the previous year. The data shows Louisiana had one of the lowest average wages at the end of 2022, ranking 39th among all states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Louisiana’s drop in average wage was the 26th largest in the nation. Read the full story from The Daily Advertiser.

Reducing flood risk: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Thursday announced the launch of a $25 million study of the Mississippi River. Over the course of five years, researchers will go from Missouri down to the Gulf of Mexico, looking at how to reduce flood risk and maintain the river, which moves $130 billion in commerce annually. WBRZ-TV has the full story.

Eating out less: During the Great Recession, consumers hunted for bargains, trading down to cheaper restaurants or picking the least expensive menu options. But today, as inflation puts pressure on their wallets, consumers are more likely to cut back on their restaurant visits instead to preserve their budgets, according to a report from AlixPartners. Read the full story from CNBC.