Roundup: Louisiana unemployment / Women in the workforce / Student loans 

Layoffs: Initial unemployment insurance claims in Louisiana dropped to 3,130 for the week ending Oct. 2, down from 3,947 the previous week, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission. For a comparison, during the week ending Oct. 3, 2020, 13,461 initial claims were filed. Continued claims for last week decreased to 40,302 from 43,003 the previous week. See the report.

Job recovery: The job market recovery for U.S. women faced a setback in September, much as it did about a year ago after many school districts switched to online learning. But the drop-off in the number of women working or looking for a job last month was much smaller than in 2020 as more schools reopened this year, Reuters reports. The data, included in the monthly U.S. employment report released by the Labor Department on Friday, shows that women continue to face a lumpier labor market recovery after being disproportionately affected by job losses during the coronavirus pandemic. Read the full story.

Overhaul: Major changes are coming for one of the federal government’s most maligned student loan programs, and they could erase the debts of thousands of school teachers, military members and government workers, USA Today reports. The changes mark the federal government’s latest efforts to right the ship for the federal loan forgiveness program that was meant to incentivize working in the public sector, but, in reality, has generated consternation among many borrowers. Read the full story.