Roundup: Louisiana unemployment / Teri Fontenot / Business activity slows

Continued drop: Data released today by the Louisiana Workforce Commission shows the state’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for March 2022 is tied for the lowest March rate in recent history. The 3.8% rate is just below the revised February 2022 rate of 3.9%. The 3.8% rate was also recorded in March 2006 and 2007. Read more.

Distinguished service: The American Hospital Association today announced it will present its highest honor, the Distinguished Service Award, to Teri G. Fontenot, CEO emeritus of Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge. Fontenot will receive the award during an April 25 ceremony at the AHA Annual Membership Meeting in Washington, D.C. Fontenot led Woman’s Hospital for 23 years and oversaw its expansion throughout the state and region.

Rising costs: U.S. business activity slowed in April as soaring costs for raw materials, fuel and labor pushed input prices to a record high, according to a survey published today, Reuters reports. S&P Global says its flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, fell to a reading of 55.1 this month from 57.7 in March, reflecting a moderation in activity in the vast services sector. A reading above 50 indicates growth in the private sector. Read more.