Roundup: Louisiana unemployment / Oil prices / Grounded planes 

Significant drop: Initial unemployment claims in Louisiana dropped significantly in late July despite raging inflation and a looming recession, according to a new analysis. The personal finance website WalletHub analyzed unemployment figures for the week of July 25 and found Louisiana posted the sixth biggest decrease in the U.S. with a 20.25% reduction over the week prior. Read the full story from The Center Square.

Slight dip: Oil prices hovered near multi-month lows on Monday as lingering worries about demand weakening on the back of a darkened economic outlook outweighed some positive economic data from China and the U.S. Erasing earlier gains, Brent crude futures were down 55 cents, or 0.6%, at $94.37 a barrel this morning. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $88.25 a barrel, down 76 cents, or 0.9%. Read the full story from Reuters.

Cancellations: Tens of thousands of flyers had their travel plans suspended Friday after airlines canceled about 1,400 U.S. flights as thunderstorms hit the East Coast. It was the second straight day of major disruptions and the worst day for cancellations since mid-June. The three major airports in the New York City area and Reagan National Airport outside Washington, D.C., recorded the most cancellations. Read the full story.