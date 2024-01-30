Roundup: Louisiana unemployment / EPA lawsuit / US home prices 

Fewer claims: Initial filings for unemployment benefits in Louisiana dropped last week compared with the week prior, the U.S. Department of Labor reports. New jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, fell to 1,063 in the week ending Jan. 20, down from 1,772 the week before, the Labor Department reported. USA Today Network has the full story.

Records request: The state of Louisiana is trying to obtain years of communications records between U.S. Environmental Protection Agency officials and Louisiana environmental justice groups, as well as journalists covering environmental issues in Louisiana, according to a lawsuit the state filed against the federal agency in December. Read more about the lawsuit from Verite News.

Finally falling: Home prices in November fell 0.2% from October, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index. While that may not seem like a lot, it is the first monthly drop since January 2023. CNBC has the full story.