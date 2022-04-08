Roundup: Louisiana State Police / Jazz Fest / COVID aid 

Placed on leave: Under increasing pressure from state lawmakers, the head of Louisiana State Police placed his second-in-command on leave Friday while an investigation continues into the wiping of cellphone data during an investigation into Black motorist Ronald Greene’s 2019 death after a violent arrest by state troopers. Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis released a statement saying he placed Lt. Col. Doug Cain on paid administrative leave “to eliminate any questions into the integrity of the investigation.” Read the full story.

Replacement: The Red Hot Chili Peppers have been selected to replace the Foo Fighters at this year’s Jazz Fest, WAFB-TV reports. The Foo Fighters canceled all of their tour dates after the untimely death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. The Chili Peppers will fill the Foo Fighters’ headlining slot on Sun., May 1. Read the full story.

Delayed: Members of Congress have departed their offices and hearing rooms on Capitol Hill for a two-week spring recess without passing additional funding to combat the coronavirus, amid a stalemate over immigration policy. Despite reaching a bipartisan agreement Monday for $10 billion for testing, treatments and vaccines, the Senate was unable to begin floor debate due to a dispute about whether Republicans should be able to offer amendments. Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.