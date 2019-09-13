Roundup: Louisiana sets model / Old Navy store openings / Peanut allergy breakthrough 

Copy cats: Health-policy experts say Louisiana’s “Netflix-style” agreement—the first of its kind for a U.S. state—with drug company Gilead Sciences to treat hepatitis could serve as a model for other health-care payers increasingly looking for innovative ways to manage costs and pay more directly for health itself, The Wall Street Journal reports. The policy allows the Louisiana Department of Health to pay a flat fee, regardless of the amount of medication ordered. Read the full story.

Stores in store: In a record year of store closings, Old Navy announced plans to open 800 new locations as part of its upcoming split from parent company the Gap. Company officials discussed the plans Thursday during a Gap Investor Day event in New York, USA Today reports. The first Old Navy store opened in 1994 in Colma, California, and as of February, the 25-year-old company had about 1,140 stores. Company leaders said the plan was to open up around 75 stores a year, “focused on off-mall locations.” Read the full story.

Allergy relief: The first-ever drug regimen to blunt acute peanut allergies in children could soon be approved the Food and Drug Administration. The therapy has the potential to reduce the risk of life-threatening reactions related to the allergy, which affects roughly one in 50 children, The New York Times reports. The new drug, called Palforzia and made by Aimmune Therapeutics, is an oral pill regimen that aims to reduce sensitivity to peanut allergens. Read the full story.