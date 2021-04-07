Roundup: Louisiana schools / Record robocalls / Trade deficit

Back in class: As of this week, 71% of Louisiana’s K-12 students are attending classes in person, a 5% increase since the end of the 2020 fall semester and the highest percentage since the beginning of the school year, Louisiana Illuminator reports. Another 20% of K-12 students are attending classes online only and the other 9% are learning in an in-person/virtual hybrid model. Read the full story.

Hanging up: Americans received over 4.9 billion robocalls in March, a 6.8% increase in volume over February. Baton Rouge residents received the most robocalls per person, at 43 calls each, according to a report from robocall blocking app YouMail. In March, combined scam calls and telemarketing calls accounted for roughly 64% of the month’s total robocall volume, a significant increase over the more typical 60% level in past months. See the report.

February report: The U.S. trade deficit grew to a record $71.1 billion in February as a decline in exports more than offset a slight dip in imports, with severe weather taking much of the blame from analysts, who were expecting a slightly lower gap. The February gap between what America buys from abroad compared to what it sells abroad jumped 4.8% above the revised January deficit of $67.8 billion, the Commerce Department said today. Read the full story.