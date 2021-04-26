Roundup: Louisiana Public Square / Industry fines / NFIB statement 

Title IX talk: This week’s episode of Louisiana Public Square on Louisiana Public Broadcasting will feature a panel discussion of Title IX issues, featuring LSU interim president Thomas Galligan and UL System President James Henderson. The episode will air on Wednesday at 7 p.m. on LPB, and in New Orleans on WLAE, and online here.

Sanctioned: Nine oil refineries and chemical companies in the Lake Charles area have agreed to pay the federal government $5.5 million for their contamination of parts of the northern Calcasieu River estuary. The settlement was announced this month by the Justice Department. The settlement marks the latest in a series of federal and state legal actions against more than a dozen industrial plants for polluting the river basin with toxic chemicals and heavy metals, including dioxin and mercury. Read the full story.

Tax cuts: NFIB State Director Dawn Starns McVea released a statement today in response to Louisiana Revenue Secretary Kimberly Robinson’s comments in this morning’s meeting of the Louisiana House Ways and Means Committee concerning tax rates, saying the Gov. John Bel Edwards administration’s lack of enthusiasm for tax cuts “rubs salt in the financial wounds” of small businesses. Read more about the NFIB’s stance on Louisiana’s tax system here.